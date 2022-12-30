National-level wrestler arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently arrested a wanted criminal from the national capital who is having rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case. Police confirmed on Thursday that the 38-year-old accused and a national-level wrestler has been identified as Naresh Sehrawat, a resident of Jai Vihar.



Sehrawat was absconding in the above-mentioned case registered in Chhawla police station in 2019, police said, adding that he once escaped from judicial custody in 2012. According to police, a kidnapping case was registered in August 2019 where Sehrawat and his brother-in-law Manjeet had kidnapped a 16-year-old girl.

The sections on sexual assaults were also invoked in the case. Manjeet was arrested in 2019, but Sehrawat was absconding and later declared proclaimed offender, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, a tip-off was received and the accused was traced in the Najafgarh area. A raid was conducted and he was nabbed while he was trying to escape, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The accused joined a local Akhada in 2002. He played in many wrestling championships at the national level. Olympian Sushil Kumar was his Akhara mate at Chhatrasal Stadium, police said.

In 2005, Sehrawat joined hands with notorious gangster and contract killer Amit. In 2006, he, along with his accomplishes Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others took contract killing of one Jai Prakash alias Pahalwan and brutally killed him in broad daylight, police said.

He tried to kill one Jagge by firing at him in a crowded panchayat in Jhajjar, Haryana, they said.

Because of his criminal activities and close association with gangsters Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others, he was booked in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case registered in 2009 at Narela police station, police said.