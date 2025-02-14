National Cooperative Union organises day-long health camp for staff & employees of members

New Delhi: The modern lifestyle package of long working hours, unhealthy dietary habits, chronic stress, and a lack of physical activities has become the breeding ground for the silent ailments such as high blood pressure and hypertension. These lifestyle diseases are afflicting people at a young age.

Recognising the urgent need to address this worrying health crisis, the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) has organised a day-long health camp for its staff and employees of member institutions. In association with the Illness to Wellness campaign and YoloHealth, the health camp was organised at the NCUI auditorium in Hauz Khas, New Delhi.

At the camp, over 130 staff and employees from NCUI member institutions were tested across various parameters, including blood pressure, lipid profile, blood sugar, and various invasive and non-invasive tests. Many participants were diagnosed with conditions such as hypertension, obesity, and even diabetes.

In a significant development, out of the 52 people who had HbA1c test, 25 had a reading of 200 or more, indicating undiagnosed diabetes. The revelations were significant, as for these individuals, it highlighted the potential risk of irreversible damage without timely intervention. The camp’s health screening has now enabled these individuals to take control of their health and implement necessary measures for better management and prevention of further complications.

Speaking about the initiative, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said, “I am delighted to note that organisations are paying more attention to the preventive health of their employees. Many of them in the recent past have approached and associated with us in the conduct of awareness health camps in their respective offices. I am indeed happy to learn that the NCUI has also participated in our illness to wellness campaign, and made use of various preventive health awareness options that were provided by Yolohealth.”

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign, a national initiative dedicated to promoting healthy living, has been conducting a series of health camps to sensitise citizens on the importance of detecting potential health issues at an early stage.