‘National Cooperative Database is good to go’

New delhi: The government has launched the National Cooperative Database (NCD), which will be a valuable tool for improving the cooperative landscape in India, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The NCD portal is a comprehensive repository of information on cooperative societies across India. There are more than 800,000 primary cooperative societies with over 29 crore members, according to the portal.

The database was created in three phases and is now operational at cooperatives.gov.in, cooperation minister Amit Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The database will help in data-driven decision-making, effective monitoring and evaluation, policy formulation, transparency and accountability, research and analysis,

and facilitating finance.