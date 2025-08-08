National Business Achiever Summit honours entrepreneurs, innovators from across India

New Delhi: The spirit of a self-reliant India and the strength of the country’s growing business landscape were celebrated on Friday at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during the National Business Achiever Summit & Awards 2025—a platform that honored talented entrepreneurs and innovators from across the country for their remarkable contributions.

At this grand summit, business leaders who have played a vital role in entrepreneurship, innovation, and nation-building were recognized for bringing to life national missions such as “Vocal for Local,” “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” and “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Chief Guest, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, congratulated the award winners Renowned actress and former MP Jaya Prada was the Guest of honour at the event.

Dhirendra Raghav, Chairman of the organising body Connecting Business Achievers and Mustufa A Khan, Editor-in-Chief of the event were also present at the event.

Key Award Winners of 2025 were, Dr. Varun Chaudhary – Global Entrepreneur of the Year 2025, CG Hospitality Holdings; Renu Agarwal – Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2025, AGGCON; Thakur Anup Singh – Founder & CMD, Marg ERP Ltd; Jyoti Prakash Gadia – Managing Director, Resurgent India Ltd; Aini Fatima – Promising Brand (Startup Sector), INDICARRY; Sant Kumar Chaudhary – Best Educationist, Shankara Institute of Technology; Suresh Agarwal - Best Exporter in India, Director and Chairman of Ganganagar Motors Limited and MTR Exports and Neelam Mittal - Best Home Decor Company in India, Director, CMA Turnkey Projects Pvt. Ltd. & CMA Modular Systems Pvt. Ltd.