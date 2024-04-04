NATHEALTH announces Abhay Soi as its new president for FY 2024-25

New Delhi: NATHEALTH, the apex body representing the Indian healthcare industry, on April 3, 2024 announced Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, as its new President for FY25. Soi takes charge from Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, erstwhile President of NATHEALTH during FY24, and assumes responsibility for steering the organisation towards new horizons. This was announced on Wednesday in the Annual General Meeting post the 10th NATHEALTH Arogya Bharat Summit 2024. Joining Soi in the new team are Ameera Shah, Promoter & MD of Metropolis Healthcare, as Senior Vice President and Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, as Vice President. Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda, Managing Director, Dr Lal PathLabs is Treasurer and Mr Anish Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech, is Secretary. This team of industry luminaries brings a wealth of expertise and experience to drive NATHEALTH’s mission of advancing healthcare accessibility and quality across India.

