Nandakumar Jairam becomes new head of Medica Group of Hospitals

New Delhi: Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, announced on Friday, the appointment of Dr. Nandakumar Jairam as its new Chairman, bidding adieu to Founder & Former Chairman Dr. Alok Roy. Jairam comes with rich and varied experience in the country’s healthcare landscape. Formerly, he has served as Chairman, CEO and Group Medical Director at Columbia Asia Hospitals in India, Chairman of the NABH under the auspices of QCI (Quality Council of India) and Chairman, FICCI Health Services Committee. He has been member of the Health Insurance Forum of IRDA and FICCI. Additionally, he is Founder Member of NATHEALTH and President of GAPIO.