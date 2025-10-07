Namchik-Namphuk coal block inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Monday marked a major milestone with the inauguration of its first-ever commercial coal mining project at the Namchik-Namphuk block in Changlang district. Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy & Chief Minister Pema Khandu jointly performed the Bhoomi Poojan at Longtom village under Kharsang sub-division.

The Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block, with estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was originally allocated in 2003 but remained stalled due to various hurdles. However it was revived through a fresh auction in 2022. The mining block is expected to generate a revenue of around Rs 100 crore annually for the state, Khandu said.

Calling it a “landmark initiative,” Reddy said the project would advance the Centre’s Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform (EAST) vision and strengthen energy security and local prosperity. He also flagged off tools and machinery of Coal Projects Pvt Ltd (CPPL), the developer of the block, reaffirming the government’s push for scientific and technological advancement in coal mining.

Chief Minister Khandu said the project would “stand as a major contributor to the state’s exchequer,” creating local jobs and new livelihood opportunities while boosting regional economic activity.

Meanwhile, the Coal Ministry said sources of critical minerals are also being unlocked in the Northeast, with two blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and five in Assam currently under auction.

The ministry has urged for early operationalisation of these blocks to further employment generation and industrial growth in the region.