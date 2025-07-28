NAM India Q1 PAT jumps 32% to `3.96 billion

Mumbai: Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), reported a strong financial performance for Q1 FY26, with a significant rise in profitability and robust growth across key business segments.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company’s total income rose to Rs 7.53 billion, up from Rs 5.90 billion in the previous quarter. Operating profit stood at Rs 3.78 billion, compared to Rs 3.55 billion in Q4 FY25, while profit after tax surged 32 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.96 billion from Rs 2.99 billion.

NAM India’s assets under management (AUM) touched Rs 7.44 trillion as on June 30, 2025. The average AUM for the quarter stood at Rs 6.13 trillion, marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase.

Commenting on the performance, Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director and CEO of NAM India, said, “We witnessed double-digit equity net sales and strong SIP market share, both well above our equity AUM share. SIP flows remained healthy and the industry recorded an all-time high in June 2025. We are grateful to the 21.2 million unique investors who have placed their trust in us—the highest in the mutual fund industry.”

Equity assets accounted for 46.9 per cent of the AUM, marginally higher than 46.7 per cent a year ago. Retail assets stood at Rs 1.88 trillion, contributing 29 per cent to total AUM, compared to the industry average of 27 per cent.

High Networth Individual (HNI) AUM grew 32 per cent YoY to Rs 1.90 trillion & market share up 63 bps YoY, while corporate AUM rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 2.61 trillion & market share growth of 2 bps YoY. The fund house continued to gain market share in both segments.

The AUM from ‘Beyond Top 30’ (B-30) cities climbed 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1.26 trillion, accounting for 19.6 per cent of total AUM, ahead of the industry average of 18.4 per cent. Systematic investment flows jumped 30 per cent YoY to Rs 97.7 bn, with an annualised book size of Rs 398 bn.

NAM India also retained its position among the largest ETF managers, with AUM of Rs 1.74 trillion and a 19.76 per cent market share.

Its Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) garnered Rs 81.0 bn in commitments, up 25 per cent YoY.

Digital adoption continued to rise, with digital purchase transactions growing to 3.57 million in Q1 FY26 from 2.82 million a year ago. Notably, 75 per cent of new transactions were through digital

platforms.