Nadda reaffirms India’s commitment to regional, global health cooperation at WHO SEARO office

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday visited the newly inaugurated World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO) building in New Delhi, where he interacted with ministers and senior representatives from countries in the South-East Asia Region. Addressing the gathering, Nadda reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to enhancing regional and global health cooperation. Stressing the need for collective action, he said shared public health challenges can be effectively addressed only through coordinated and sustained collaboration among nations. The Union Health Minister said the WHO SEARO building is more than a physical structure, describing it as a symbol of shared aspirations and collective resolve of the people of the South-East Asia Region. He added that the facility reflects the spirit of partnership and solidarity in advancing public health and well-being across the region.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at the event, termed the new WHO SEARO building a powerful symbol of shared purpose and collective commitment to serving humanity. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the Regional Office. Dr Tedros said the new facility stands as a testament to the long-standing and trusted partnership between the WHO and the Government of India in advancing public health at regional and global levels. The event was attended by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav, senior Union government officials, delegates from WHO South-East Asia Region member states, researchers, and representatives of international organisations.

