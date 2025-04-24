NABARD acquires equity stake in bootstrapped agri-fintech startup

New Delhi: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has acquired an equity stake in 24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt Ltd, a next-generation agri-fintech venture, marking its first-ever investment in a bootstrapped startup.

24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt Ltd’s flagship platform, eKisanCredit (eKCC), is a fully digital loan origination system designed for Cooperative Banks, PACS and RRBs. The eKCC platform integrates seamlessly with land records, Aadhaar, eKYC, core banking systems and ePACS, enabling end-to-end automation of the rural credit lifecycle.

Over the past two and half years, NABARD has piloted eKCC across various banks and the system is now ready for nation-wide roll-out.

“NABARD is proud to back a startup that brings innovation and impact to rural finance,” said Shaji K.V., Chairman, NABARD. “eKCC has demonstrated the potential to improve access, transparency, and efficiency in dispensing agricultural credit This strategic collaboration will help Cooperative Banks, PACS

and RRBs deliver faster, transparent, and more inclusive credit services to small and marginal farmers.”

The startup has also developed AIFIS – a digital platform to manage interest subvention claims under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The AIFIS ensures real-time validation and disbursement of interest subvention claims.

“NABARD’s investment reflects the belief that digital innovation must empower existing last-mile institutions,” said GS Rawat, DMD, NABARD.

Ranjeet Gautam, Founder & CEO of 24x7 Moneyworks Consulting Pvt. Ltd., noted, “This partnership validates our mission to build tech-driven, inclusive credit infrastructure for rural India. Our solutions are designed with empathy for last-mile users.”