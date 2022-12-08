N F Railway maintains steady growth in freight unloading, unloads 1230 rakes during November

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading. During April to November of current financial year 9547 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 11.33 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. NF Railway unloaded 1230 freight carrying rakes during the month of November, 2022. This is an increase of about 11.1 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

N F Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During November, 2022, 664 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 330 were loaded with essential commodities. 116 rakes in Tripura, 28 rakes in Nagaland, 9 rakes in Manipur, 7 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 4 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 241 freight rakes in West Bengal and 161 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway. Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts & continuous monitoring at all level resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading.