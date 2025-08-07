Mutual Funds see 1.67 cr SIP additions in June quarter

New Delhi: The mutual fund industry experienced strong growth in new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations, with 1.67 crore accounts added in Q1 FY26, driven by resilient retail participation despite market volatility.

This was significantly higher than the 1.41 crore registrations in the previous quarter, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Groww emerged as the market leader, adding over 41.9 lakh new SIPs during the quarter, commanding a market share of 25 per cent. In June alone, Groww registered 15.7 lakh new SIPs, making it the highest monthly addition by any distributor in the segment. In value terms, new SIPs registered on the Groww platform during Q1FY26 stood at Rs 1,116 crore, marking a sharp 32 per cent growth over the previous quarter.

Angel One, the second-largest contributor, added 15 lakh new SIPs during the quarter. Among traditional distributors, NJ IndiaInvest added 5.9 lakh, while SBI and HDFC Securities recorded 4.3 lakh and 3.8 lakh new SIPs, respectively. PhonePe, another digital-first platform, added approximately 5.9 lakh SIPs, largely concentrated in lower-ticket investments.

The surge in SIP additions came despite continued volatility in the equity markets.

The industry saw total SIP inflows touch a record Rs 27,269 crore in June 2025, continuing a steady month-on-month rise.

SIP AUM stood at Rs 15.3 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, up from Rs 12.4 lakh crore a year earlier. The industry’s total AUM reached a record Rs 74.4 lakh crore in June 2025, marking an 18 per cent increase from Rs 63.2 lakh crore in the previous quarter.