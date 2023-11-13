Mumbai’s ‘Green’ Diwali: Adani Electricity Makes History with 100% renewable electricity

Mumbai: Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. Adani Electricity’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship beautifully aligns with these timeless values.

The company announced a historic milestone on the auspicious day of Diwali, marking a significant step on its journey towards a Sustainable Future.

Adani Electricity illuminated not only homes but also hearts as it celebrated the festival of lights with a promise of a cleaner and brighter future. For the very first time in history, three million households and establishments, comprising over 12 million Mumbaikars, were powered entirely by “clean” renewable energy sources.

This monumental achievement underscores the company’s dedication to sustainable development and responsible environmental practices.

On Sunday from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM, the company met the electricity needs of its customers by relying on renewable sources, including solar and wind. During this uninterrupted 4-hour period, the city was powered by clean energy.

In 2023, the firm has successfully met up to 38 per cent of its consumers’ power requirements from renewable sources, and the company’s commitment remains unwavering to reach its target of 60 per cent by 2027.

By harnessing renewables, the company took a giant leap toward reducing the carbon footprint of Mumbai. Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity, expressed his delight, stating, “Achieving 100 per cent Renewable Energy is a First and a Significant milestone in Mumbai’s energy transition, demonstrating that renewables can significantly power Mumbai City with reliable and sustainable electricity at competitive tariffs. By lighting up Mumbai with renewables, we not only celebrate the festival of lights but also the festival of a sustainable future.”