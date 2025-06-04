Mumbai: Tesla leases 24K sq ft warehousing space

Mumbai: Tesla India has taken on lease 24,565 square feet warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai at a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh, according to CRE Matrix.

Real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has reviewed the registration documents.

Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has taken the warehousing space, located at Kurla-West in Mumbai, on lease for 5 years. The space has been taken from Macrotech Developers Ltd, which is developing this logistics park.

The rent commencement date is June 1, 2025. There will be a rent escalation of 5 per cent per annum.

The total rent outgo is estimated at Rs 24 crore for the entire 5-year lease period.

“Tesla’s India entry is taking shape through a deliberate, multi-city rollout -- from its office in Pune to flagship showrooms in BKC and Delhi-NCR, co-working presence in BKC and now a strategic warehousing facility in Kurla-West Mumbai. This 24,565 sq ft lease at Rs 153 per square feet is more than a real estate transactions -- its a signal of intent,” CRE Matrix CEO Abhishek Kiran Gupta said.

Listed entity Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, did not comment on the lease transaction.