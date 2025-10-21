Mumbai set to be global economic hub by ‘47

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is projected to become a global economic hub by 2047, with GDP of USD 1.2–1.5 trillion and population of 3.6–3.8 crore, officials said. Greater Mumbai will maintain 55 per cent of GDP, while peripheral districts will grow faster, supported by new business districts, logistics hubs, and townships.

Per capita income is expected to exceed Rs 33 lakh, with employment rising to 2 crore and half of new jobs in high-productivity sectors like IT, AI, finance, media. Infrastructure expansion—metro, ports, airports, high-speed rail—and sustainability targets aim to position MMR alongside Tokyo, London,

and Singapore.