Mumbai airport operator MIAL to redevelop T1 to increase passenger handling capacity

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is set to embark on a landmark transformation with the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).

This ambitious project will redefine passenger experience and set an unprecedented standard in sustainability and innovation. Once complete, the new terminal will be able to manage 20 million passengers annually, an impressive 42 per cent boost in capacity, reflecting the dynamic growth of Mumbai.

As Mumbai continues to soar as an international aviation hub, the new terminal, with a built-up area of over two million sq. ft., is poised to become a hallmark of digitisation and consumer convenience. The redevelopment of Terminal 1 will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to airport operations.

The initial phase involves the demolition of the existing structure. starting from November 2025, followed by construction of the new terminal. CSMIA T2, along with Navi Mumbai International Airport, scheduled to be operational in 2025, will manage the capacity gap created by the demolition of T1.

Together, the airports will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Speaking on the development, Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, “The team at CSMIA is working tirelessly with our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition, with minimum disruption to daily operations or passenger experience. This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacity—it is about future proofing our city’s place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come

to expect.”