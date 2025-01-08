Mumbai Airport becomes first Indian airport to attain ACI Level 5 accreditation

MUMBAI: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first Indian airport to receive Level 5 accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) under its Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme. This places CSMIA among an elite group of just three airports worldwide to reach this pinnacle of recognition.

The accreditation reflects the airport’s commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction and operational excellence. Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), described the recognition as a testament to CSMIA’s dedication to transforming airport experiences through innovative and customer-centric practices.

CSMIA’s approach combines cutting-edge design thinking and a data-driven focus to continually improve services. By actively gathering customer feedback and analysing satisfaction scores, the airport has successfully addressed passenger needs and pain points. Key advancements include increasing e-gates at Terminal 2 from 24 to 68 — the highest for any Indian airport — and introducing the “aviio” app to streamline collaboration among stakeholders.

Passengers using the DigiYatra and non-DigiYatra platforms have benefited from smoother journeys and reduced waiting times, thanks to these innovations. The airport’s distinctive features include the reintroduction of the “Pawfect” programme, with comfort dogs stationed at Terminal 2, offering travellers a unique and heartwarming experience.

CSMIA’s achievements extend beyond operations, reflecting a broader ambition to create a sustainable and world-class travel hub. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings, CSMIA aims to develop as India’s largest aerotropolis, blending aviation with commercial and residential infrastructure to support

urban growth.

As it sets new benchmarks for airport management, CSMIA continues to redefine passenger experiences, cementing its status as a global leader in the aviation sector.