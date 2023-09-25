MTNL to seek approval of stakeholders to raise Rs 3,126 cr through bonds

New Delhi: Loss-making state-owned telecom firm MTNL will seek shareholders’ approval to raise Rs 3,126 crore through debt bonds guaranteed by the government, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

In 2022, the cabinet approved a second revival package for BSNL and MTNL amounting to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, settlement of AGR dues, and the merger of BBNL with BSNL, among others.

“...approval of the members be and is hereby accorded to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to offer or invite or invite subscriptions for Government Guaranteed, Unsecured, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures in the nature of Bonds (NCDs), in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs 3,126 crore on Private Placement basis,” the filing said.