MTNL defaults on bank loans worth Rs 8,346 crore

New Delhi: State-run telecom firm MTNL has defaulted on bank loans worth Rs 8,346.24 crore from seven public sector banks, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The loss-making public sector telecom firm's total debt obligations reached Rs 33,568 crore as on March 31, 2025, according to the filing dated April 19.

The total loan default includes Rs 3,633.42 crore of debt raised from Union Bank of India, Rs 2,374.49 crore of Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 1,077.34 crore of Bank of India, Rs 464.26 crore Punjab National Bank, Rs 350.05 crore from State Bank of India, Rs 266.30 crore from UCO Bank and Rs 180.3 crore along with principal and interest payment.

The defaults in loan payment have occurred between August 2024 to February 2025.

The total debt on the company comprises Rs 8,346 crore bank loan, Rs 24,071 crore sovereign guarantee (SG) bond, and loan of Rs 1,151 crore from Department of Telecom (DoT) for paying SG bond interest, according to the filing.