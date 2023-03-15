MSME’s share in manufacturing output stands at 36%: Govt in RS

The share of MSME manufacturing output in all India’s Manufacturing Output during 2020-21 was around 36 per cent.

It was estimated that the share of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in manufacturing output would stand at 40 per cent.

In reply to a question asked by Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, who represents Chhattisgarh in Rajya Sabha, Minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Hanu Pratap Singh Verma said,

“As per the latest information received from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the share of MSME manufacturing output in all India manufacturing output during 2020-21 was around

36 per cent.”

However, the minister further claimed that the share of export of specified MSME related products in all India exports during 2021-22 was 45.03 per cent.

The data has been provided on the basis of the information received from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics, the minister said.

“The Ministry of MSMEs has established Technology Centres (TCs) which provide technological support to industries through design and manufacture of tools, precision components, moulds, dies etc, in sectors such as general engineering, forging and foundry, electronics, electrical, fragrance and flavour, glass, footwear and sports goods,” the minister told Rajya Sabha.

The ministry also implements various schemes and programmes aimed at providing investment for adoption of the latest technologies in the MSME sector.

These schemes alia, include financial support, under schemes such as MSME Champions Scheme, Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and MSE-Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).