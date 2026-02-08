Central Bank of India, Delhi North, Regional Office Organised MSME Outreach Program under Leadership of Purushottam Meena, Regional Head on February 7, 2026 at Bulandshahar Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad. The program was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Atul Kumar Jain, President, BRIA Trade Association and Mohan Lal Aggarwal, Vice-President, BRIA Trade Association. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 50 MSME entrepreneurs. A detailed presentation of the Bank’s MSME products was delivered by Bank Officials, followed by one-to-one interactions to address customer queries related to credit and other banking facilities.