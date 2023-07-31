MillenniumPost
Home > Business > MSI Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to `2,525 cr
Business

MSI Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to `2,525 cr

BY PTI31 July 2023 6:15 PM GMT

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 2,525 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2023. MSI had reported a net profit of Rs 1,036 crore in the same period of 2022-23.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 32,338 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 26,512 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The company’s board ]on Monday, approved termination of the contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) and exercising the option to acquire the shares of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X