MSI Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to `2,525 cr

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 2,525 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2023. MSI had reported a net profit of Rs 1,036 crore in the same period of 2022-23.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 32,338 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 26,512 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The company’s board ]on Monday, approved termination of the contract manufacturing agreement with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) and exercising the option to acquire the shares of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation.