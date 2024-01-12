MoUs for investment worth `26.33 lakh crore signed, says CM Patel

Gandhinagar: Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for 41,299 projects with investment proposals worth Rs 26.33 lakh crore were signed during the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday.

Patel made the announcement in a post on X as the three-day summit ended here.

If the MoUs signed at the VGGS that was to be organised in 2022 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic were added up, a total of 98,540 MoUs with investment proposals worth more than Rs 45 lakh crore were inked, he said.

“Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 has created a new record,” Patel said in his tweet.

“In the Vibrant Summit postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic in the year 2022, MoUs worth Rs 18.87 lakh crore for 57, 241 projects were signed. In the 10th edition of Vibrant Summit held in January 2024, MoUs for 41,299 projects have been signed attracting investments worth Rs 26.33 lakh crore,” Patel said on X.

“Thus, Gujarat has achieved a historic feat of signing MoUs for investment of more than Rs 45 lakh crore for a total of 98,540 projects,” he added.

The VGGS 2024, with `Gateway to the Future’ as its theme, will help realise the prime minister’s dream to achieve `Developed India @2047’ through MoUs signed in emerging sectors such as semiconductor, e-mobility, green hydrogen and renewable energy, the chief minister said.