Motilal Oswal MF ties SIPs to sibling bond in Festive Campaign

Mumbai: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched a festive campaign celebrating Raksha Bandhan that highlights the emotional bond between siblings while drawing a thoughtful parallel between traditional rituals and disciplined financial habits like Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

Set in a relatable middle-class household, the film captures the heart-warming banter between a doting mother and her inquisitive son, highlighting a witty yet emotional contrast between an annual ritual of love and a monthly habit of investing – Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

The film starts with a light-hearted exchange as a mother urges her son, busy at his laptop, to get ready for Rakhi.

When he cheekily insists that updating his Systematic Investment Plans takes priority, she smiles and reminds him that just as disciplined SIPs can help build wealth over time, annual rituals like Raksha Bandhan grow love.

Exploring the beautiful coexistence of timeless traditions and modern money habits, the campaign reinforces a simple truth: discipline plays an important role in nurturing both emotional bonds and financial journeys.

“This is more than just another festive ad,” said Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.