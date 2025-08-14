Motilal Oswal MF launches I-Day campaign

mumbai: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched a special Independence Day campaign highlighting the evolving meaning of freedom — from national sovereignty to personal and financial independence.

The film portrays a heartfelt conversation between a retired brigadier and his grandson, reflecting on a legacy of freedom fighters and soldiers before addressing today’s challenges — AI-driven change, rising living costs, and securing self-reliance.

Through humour, and heart-touching wisdom, the grandfather passes on not just potent advice, but also a plan for the future – Systematic Investment Plans – reminding that while the meaning of freedom may evolve, the pursuit to achieve it remains timeless.