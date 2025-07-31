Motilal Oswal hosts ‘MOBIC’ in Mumbai

mumbai: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) successfully hosted the 8th edition of its flagship Motilal Oswal Business Impact Conference (MOBIC) 2025 in Mumbai, themed “Mission Growth – Tech Your Business to Next Generation.” The event highlighted India’s economic momentum, digital transformation, and strategies to empower investors and financial advisors.

In his keynote, Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO, MOFSL, emphasised bold transformation: “If you don’t grow, you’ll die a slow death... businesses must be bolder, bigger, and better.” He stressed the importance of scaling through innovation and AI integration, adding that India’s shift from a saver to an investor mindset requires robust research and advisory platforms. Trust, technology, and adaptability were cited as key growth drivers.

MOFSL is expanding its referral and business development network for deeper regional reach, focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities like Surat, Rajkot, Bhagalpur, Hisar, and Raipur.

Ajay Menon, MD & CEO – Wealth Management, highlighted the exponential growth of investing culture beyond metros, supported by digital adoption.

The event also featured panels and talks by experts from Google, Axis Bank, and leading AMCs, exploring technology, macroeconomics, and strategic investment trends.