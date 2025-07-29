Mothers Against Vaping urge ban on nicotine pouches

New Delhi: Mothers Against Vaping, a group of concerned mothers campaigning against New-Age Tobacco Devices, has called on the Ministry of Health to impose an urgent ban on nicotine pouches and gums, citing their rising use among teenagers and the deceptive marketing practices of multinational tobacco companies.

In formal appeals to the Union Health Minister and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the group warned that nicotine pouches—marketed as safer alternatives to smoking—pose a serious threat as potential “gateway” products targeting youth. They alleged that global tobacco companies are exploiting regulatory loopholes, acquiring Indian pharmaceutical firms to gain indirect market access, and using front companies to seek drug licenses for nicotine products.

The group flagged specific firms—Fertin India, Lyrus Lifesciences, Leaf Fibre, and Harsh Nutricare—whose proposals for nicotine pouch licenses are currently under review by the CDSCO’s Subject Expert Committee.

Health experts supporting the group raised concerns about these pouches, which are odorless, colourless, and designed for discreet use—making them difficult for parents and teachers to detect. Containing up to 50 mg of nicotine, some pouches deliver the equivalent of eight cigarettes in a single use.

Dr. Bhavna Barmi, clinical psychologist and group member, said, “Sleek packaging and flavours like mint and fruit mask the addiction risk. Teenagers are being misled into believing these are harmless lifestyle products.”

Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Director of Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, warned, “Nicotine is a harmful substance, especially for adolescents. It affects brain development, heart health, immune function, and sleep patterns.”

The group made three key demands: (1) A full investigation into pharmaceutical companies applying for licenses to ensure they are not backed by tobacco interests.

(2) A complete ban on nicotine pouches and gums, particularly flavored variants that appeal to children.

(3) A nationwide awareness campaign to educate youth on the addictive risks of these products.

According to WHO, nicotine pouches are addictive and have prompted bans in 26 countries. The group also cited studies showing a sharp rise in nicotine pouch use among U.S. teens despite stable or falling e-cigarette use.