Moradabad hosts expo to showcase India’s metal craft excellence

Moradabad: The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) is organising Handicrafts Expo Moradabad–2026 from February 25 to March 1 here at the Metal Handicrafts Service Centre. The expo showcases the finest metal handicrafts from India’s renowned crafts hub, offering an exceptional retail and sourcing opportunity for visitors, retailers, and trade professionals to explore exquisite, handcrafted products.



The inaugural ceremony was graced by EPCH chairman Neeraj Khanna, in the presence of EPCH CoA members Salman Azam, Rohit Dhall, Naved Ur Rehman; Rajesh Rawat, Executive Director, EPCH; Ravinder Kumar, General Manager, MHSC, along with other senior officials and leading exporter members from Moradabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Khanna shared: “The Handicrafts Expo – Moradabad represents our commitment to strengthening the domestic market ecosystem for handicraft artisans. Moradabad’s metal craft industry has been the backbone of India’s handicraft exports for decades. Through this expo, we are creating a platform where artisans and manufacturers can directly engage with retailers and institutional buyers, fostering sustainable business relationships that will enhance both domestic and export competitiveness.”

“Such initiatives by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and EPCH play a vital role in positioning India’s handicrafts as premium, design-led products in domestic and global markets, while preserving the cultural heritage that defines our communities,” he added.

Sagar Mehta, vice chairman, EPCH, said: “This Expo brings a high-potential sourcing and retail platform to Moradabad, where visitors can discover product diversity across metal crafts and lifestyle categories under one roof. Our focus is on enabling meaningful buyer–seller interactions and encouraging exhibitors to be market-ready in terms of product presentation, packaging and fulfillment, so that enquiries convert into sustained business.”

The fair will be open to visitors on all five days from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM and is being organised as a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) event. It aims to promote on-the-spot sales while also offering significant opportunities for volume buyers, retail shoppers, and other professionals.