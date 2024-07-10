MoPNG clarifies Biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG consumers

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) clarified Biometric Aadhaar authentication for LPG consumers.



The ministry highlighted that Aadhaar-based authentication for Direct Benefit Transfer schemes facilitates accurate, real-time, and cost-effective identification, authentication, and beneficiary de-duplication, ensuring targeted benefits delivery.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), biometric authentication is a prerequisite for applying for a new connection.

During the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps, many biometric Aadhaar authentications (over 3.5 million PMUY beneficiaries) were successfully conducted.

These authentication activities are part of ongoing LPG safety inspections and camps.

To further enhance consumer authentication, the MoPNG issued directives in October 2023 to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication for PMUY and PAHAL beneficiaries.

OMCs have been diligently implementing these processes, with more than 55 per cent of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries having already completed their biometric Aadhaar authentication.

The ministry also clarified that no services or benefits have been stopped for consumers who have not completed their biometric authentication.

Domestic LPG consumers can complete the biometric Aadhaar authentication during LPG cylinder deliveries by requesting the delivery personnel to conduct the authentication. customers can visit their LPG distributor showrooms at their convenience.

OMCs also provide mobile applications that enable customers to complete the authentication process independently.

IOCL App- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cx.indianoil.in

BPCL App- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cgt.bharatgas

HPCL App- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.drivetrackplusrefuel

For any assistance, LPG consumers can contact on Toll-free number: 1800 2333 555