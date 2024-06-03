MOIL Apr-May output rises 7%, sales up 32%

New Delhi: State-owned Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) on Monday posted a 7 per cent rise in manganese ore production to 3.05 lakh tonne (LT) during April-May 2024.

It had produced 2.84 lakh tonne manganese ore during the year-ago period, MOIL said in a statement.

The cumulative sale was 3.3 lakh tonne, up 32 per cent over 2.5 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

During April-May 2024, the company conducted an exploratory core drilling of 18,609 metres, 26 per cent higher than 14,770 metres a year earlier.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, meets about 46 per cent of the dioxide ore requirement in the

country.

At present, the average annual production of manganese ore is around 1.3 million tonne.