MoHUA observes World Habitat Day

NEW DELHI: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry (MoHUA) observed World Habitat Day 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, highlighting the theme ‘Urban Solutions to Crisis’. The event underscored the importance of building cities that are resilient, inclusive, and sustainable in the face of challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanisation, and migration.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu was the guest of honour, joined by MoHUA Secretary Srinivas Katikithala, Additional Secretary Satinder Pal Singh, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (Housing for All) Kuldip Narayan, and UN Resident Coordinator for India Shombi Sharp, along with senior officials, representatives from UN agencies, HUDCO, and NHB.

Delivering the keynote address, Sahu said that sustainable urbanisation lies at the heart of national growth and development. He remarked, “Celebrating World Habitat Day is a time to reiterate India’s promise to build safe, resilient, inclusive, and future-proof cities. If we spend wisely on resilience, strengthen local governments, and leverage the power of public-private-people partnerships, our cities will not only survive crises but also become great growth engines.”

In his address, Secretary Katikithala emphasised that India’s urban policies focus on infrastructure, social frameworks, and economic resilience. He noted, “Cities are confronted with multiple crises, but they also hold tremendous potential for change. India’s strategy is driven by a vision to convert these challenges into pillars for future growth and prosperity.”