Modi made sure to harness transformational force of technology for India’s development

New Delhi: With the changing landscape of world diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established himself as a strategic architect, skillfully integrating technological partnerships into the fabric of India’s foreign policy. During his recent visits to the US, he made sure to harness the transformational force of technology for India’s developmental imperatives and global standing.

This approach is based on a strong belief that technical innovation is not only a byproduct of development but rather its driving force. This conviction is not a recent phenomenon. Even as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Modi exhibited an appetite for creative ideas, most notably the use of satellite technology for water conservation. This early embrace of technology foreshadowed a broader vision for India’s technological ascendancy. Mo expressed his vision for using AI to move the country ahead during the India-France summit in Paris, which he co-chaired with President Emmanuel Macron, referring to AI as the ‘code for mankind’.

This was more than just rhetoric; it demonstrated a commitment to responsible AI governance and equal access, particularly for the Global South. As Modi has noted, to democratize AI, we must increase computing power, expand local talent, use more diverse data, and increase available financial resources.

He further underlined the importance of global collaboration in developing governance and standards that retain common values, manage risks, and create trust in AI during his remarks at the AI Action Summit in Paris. He emphasised AI’s potential to change millions of people’s lives by boosting health, education, and agriculture while also speeding progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Addressing concerns about employment losses due to AI, Modi stated that technology has traditionally changed the nature of labour, producing new forms of occupations. He emphasised the need to invest in training and retraining individuals for an AI-driven future and also mentioned the environmental impact of AI development, highlighting the high energy consumption of AI systems. He proposed leveraging initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to fuel AI’s future with green energy and advocated for long-term AI models that are small in size, have low data demands, and require few resources.

His recently concluded state visit to the US also resulted in several technological collaborations that promise to reshape India’s future. The announcement of the US-India TRUST (“Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology”) program marks a watershed moment, boosting collaboration in fields such as AI, semiconductors, and quantum technologies while protecting sensitive technology. Furthermore, as part of the TRUST initiative, there are ongoing attempts to develop trustworthy and robust supply chains, which are critical for pharmaceutical and semiconductor production. The INDUS-X initiative, designed to foster partnerships between U.S. and Indian defence companies, investors, and universities, seeks to produce critical capabilities for both militaries. The two leaders also launched the US.-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century. Borrowing from across the Atlantic, Modi aims to “Make India Great Again” (MIGA).

India and the US are working towards increasing their cooperation in R&D and recycling technologies in recognition of the strategic significance of vital minerals. The launch of the Strategic Mineral Recovery initiative aims to recover and process critical minerals from heavy industries like aluminium, coal mining, and oil and gas. PM Modi’s goal extends beyond acquiring technology. It shows a dedication to reducing any socioeconomic upheavals and preparing India’s workforce for an AI-driven future. A dedication to transparency and accessibility is shown in the emphasis on digital public infrastructure. India laid the foundation for other developing nations to follow by democratising access to digital services for more than 1.4 billion inhabitants throughout his reign.

Modi’s technological diplomacy is a guide and a source of inspiration as we work to achieve a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. His technological and diplomatic skills are demonstrated by his ability to foster local innovation and form strategic relationships. The leader who sees technology as a tool for a technologically empowered Bharat that addresses internal challenges and advances global progress is becoming a reality, as seen by his recent diplomatic engagements. His objective is to use technology to solve societal issues, foster economic growth, and improve India’s standing internationally—it goes beyond merely advancing science.