MoD seals `1,070 cr deal with MDL for procuring 14 fast patrol vessels

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday sealed a Rs 1,070 crore deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for procurem of 14 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

The multi-role FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL and will be delivered in 63 months.

“The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with MDL Mumbai on January 24 for acquisition of 14 fast patrol vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard. The value of the contract is Rs 1,070 crore,” the ministry said.

“Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these FPVs will be equipped with multipurpose drones, wirelessly-controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and AI capability,” it said.

It said the fast patrol vessels will play a critical role in surveillance and anti-smuggling operations.

“The acquisition of these FPVs is aimed to boost Indian Coast Guard’s capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security,” the ministry said in a statement.