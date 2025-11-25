‘Mobile subscribers likely to be held liable for misuse of SIMs issued in their name’

New Delhi: Mobile subscribers could face legal action if a SIM card issued in their name is used for cyber fraud or other illegal activities, the Department of Telecom (DoT) warned on Monday.

In an advisory, the DoT urged citizens to avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers and refrain from purchasing assembled or configurable devices such as SIM boxes, modems, or modules that allow IMEI manipulation.

It also cautioned against obtaining SIM cards through fake documents or impersonation, and against handing over SIM cards registered in one’s name to others, as any misuse could make the original subscriber liable.

“Using devices with tampered IMEIs, procuring SIMs fraudulently, or giving SIM cards to others who then use them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences. The original user may be held liable as an offender,” the statement said.

The department further advised subscribers not to use applications or websites that alter Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecom identifiers.

Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, tampering with telecommunication identifiers, including IMEI numbers, attracts stringent penalties such as imprisonment of up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

The Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 also prohibit altering IMEIs or using equipment that allows IMEI configuration.

To help users safeguard their devices, the DoT urged citizens to verify IMEI details through the Sanchar Saathi portal or mobile app, which displays device brand and model information.

The government said its Sanchar Saathi initiative and strengthened regulatory measures aim to prevent misuse of telecom resources and ensure a secure digital ecosystem for all users.