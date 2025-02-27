MNVS Prabhakar takes charges as head of NSL Steel Plant, Nagarnar

MillenniumPost
BY MPost27 Feb 2025 12:21 AM IST
Nagarnar: MNVS Prabhakar assumed charge as the Head of NMDC Steel Ltd.’s (NSL) integrated steel plant on February 21, 2025. A seasoned technocrat, he brings over 34 years of experience in the steel industry.

“It is an honour to lead the dynamic NSL team. I look forward to stakeholder support in making this plant the pride of Bastar and the nation,” said Prabhakar.

His appointment comes as NSL’s steel plant, a key player in India’s Hot Rolled Coils (HR Coils) market, nears the 3 million tonnes hot metal production milestone and strives for financial break-even.

Previously, Prabhakar was Chief General Manager (In-Charge, Services) at SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Plant. His expertise in blast furnace operations, decarbonisation, and supply chain management is expected to drive NSL’s growth and stability in the Indian steel sector.

