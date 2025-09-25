MNJPL project nears completion, says GAIL

new delhi: GAIL (India) Limited is close to completing its ambitious Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline (MNJPL) project, being developed as part of the National Gas Grid (NGG). The project has been identified as a high-impact initiative under the Centre’s PM GatiShakti National

Master Plan.

The 1,707-km pipeline traverses four states — Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha — and is designed to enhance the supply of clean fuel across the region. Once operational, it will cater to the growing requirements of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network and industrial consumers. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has earmarked 17 Geographical Areas (GAs), covering 60 districts along the pipeline corridor, for gas distribution.

According to GAIL, pipeline construction has been fully completed in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, work is in its final phase, with only 11 km pending out of the total 1,707 km stretch. The company added that 1,440 km of the pipeline is already ready for gas-in.

GAIL anticipates the entire MNJPL project will be fully commissioned by December 31, 2025. The company's Board of Directors approved the timeline at a meeting held on Wednesday.