‘M&M gears up to roll out new SUVs with new platform’

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to roll out new SUVs based on a new platform to cater to both domestic and export markets, group CEO and MD Anish Shah said on Friday.

The Mumbai-based auto major has unveiled its all-new modular, multi-energy NU_IQ platform that will underpin a new range of SUVs with first product roll-out expected in 2027 calender year.

The multi-energy platform has been engineered to address untapped white spaces across India and global markets.

The company showcased four SUV concepts -- the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X, on which sub 4-meter and mid-sized products would be rolled out.

Speaking at the unveiling event here, Shah noted that the automaker has become number one player in SUVs in the domestic market outpacing global giants.

“Today, I am honoured to unveil our bold new vision for 2027 that will become the backbone of our next generation of world-beating SUVs, engineered right here in India, for India and the world,” Shah stated.

He stated that just five years ago the company set out with bold ambitions to lead, not follow; to disrupt, not be disrupted; to place Indian ingenuity and resilience on the global stage.

“From the rugged Thar to the sophisticated XUV700, from the Scorpio’s legacy to our BEV electric range, we have transformed challenges into opportunities - outpacing global giants, becoming India’s No 1 SUV company, via achieving record growth in SUV sales,” Shah stated.

With recent overseas launches of XUV700 and XUV3XO, the company has also been able to make great strides in international markets, he added.

“There was a time when global automakers dominated our roads and aspirations. Today, the tide has truly turned. Indian companies like Mahindra are now at the forefront of technology, scale, and ambition,” Shah stated.

He noted that the company’s Chakan-based manufacturing plant is scaling for global demands, as the automaker looks to embrace every opportunity to serve customers across continents. “We will continue to innovate relentlessly to solve for unmet customer needs using both engineering prowess and advanced technology,” Shah stated.

Elaborating further, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director and CEO for auto and farm sectors Rajesh Jejurikar said the petrol, diesel and electric products could be developed on the new platform.

On export plans, he noted that the company would focus on existing markets like South Africa and Australia in the first phase. It will be followed up by the launch of electric version in the UK, Jejurikar said.

Mahindra’s SUV market share has grown from 11 per cent to 27 per cent in the domestic market in the last few years.

In the last quarter alone, the automaker has seen a growth of 5.7 percentage points in terms of the market share in the vertical.