Mkts rally for 3rd day in row as Sensex rises 583 pts, Nifty reclaims 25K mark

Mumbai: Stock markets rallied for the third consecutive day on Monday, with Sensex climbing 583 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 25,000-level following value buying in IT and financial shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged by 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

However, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Titan were among the laggards.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.68 per cent, while smallcap index dipped 0.20 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT surged the most by 2.21 per cent, followed by IT (1.96 per cent), teck (1.60 per cent), bankex (1.10 per cent), healthcare (1.05 per cent) and financial services (0.93 per cent). Commodities, FMCG, telecom, utilities and metal were among the laggards.