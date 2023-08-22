Milind Marathe assumes charge as Chairman of National Book Trust

New Delhi: Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe took charge as the new Chairman of National Book Trust, India. Marathe is an educator with more than 30 years of experience in diverse capacities in the field of academia. He is also an author of many academic books and has edited a few collected works as well, in addition to publishing numerous research papers for journals. Beyond his involvement in the education sector, he is also involved in social work emphasising on over-all development of students and environmental issues. Professor Marathe’s intellectual acumen, rooted in his engineering background, is characterised by a methodical thought process that underscores his visionary disposition.

