Microsoft to process Copilot data ‘locally’

New Delhi: Technology giant Microsoft has announced plans to introduce in-country data processing for its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, in 15 countries by 2026, including India, in a move aimed at strengthening data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

According to a company blog post, customers in India, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom will have the option to process Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions within their national borders by the end of 2025. “Microsoft is pleased to announce that we are making in-country data processing for customers’ Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions available in 15 countries around the world. By the end of 2025, Microsoft will offer customers in four countries—Australia, the United Kingdom, India, and Japan—the option to have Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions processed in-country.

“In 2026, we’ll expand this option to customers in eleven more countries, including Canada, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States,” Microsoft said.

The announcement is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance, security and performance for

government bodies and highly regulated industries by ensuring user data is processed and stored locally.