Microsoft restores services to Nayara

new delhi: The Microsoft Corp has restored all services, including email access, to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, following which a lawsuit brought against the move has been disposed of in favour of the refiner. Both Nayara and Microsoft confirmed restoration of services.

Microsoft restored services just before the Delhi High Court was to hear Nayara’s petition against the “unilateral” suspension of services.

The oil refiner was using paid services from Microsoft Corporation India Pvt Ltd. These were abruptly and unilaterally discontinued by Microsoft on Monday.

In response, Nayara moved the High Court, which on July 28 issued notice on the petition. Subsequently, prior to the hearing, Microsoft restored full access to email, Microsoft Teams, and other services for Nayara on Wednesday.