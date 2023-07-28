Micron ready to set up India’s 1st semiconductor facility in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: US-based semiconductor company Micron Technology on Friday said it is all geared up for setting up India’s first chip facility in Gujarat, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs in coming years.

“We estimate that our project here in Gujarat will create nearly 5,000 direct jobs plus an additional 15,000 jobs in the community over the coming years,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology.

Mehrotra said the investment is expected to catalyse other investments, enhance manufacturing and job creation in the semiconductor space.

The upcoming facility will add to Micron’s existing team in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he said.”