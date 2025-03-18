MIAL unveils vision to ageing modernise infra and facilitate development at CSMIA

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), operator of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is taking a strategic step to transform passenger amenities for a harmonious and streamlined experience.

In a proposal placed before the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), MIAL has suggested a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 325 for departing domestic passengers and Rs 650 for departing international travellers to enable MIAL to undertake infrastructure development and technological enhancement projects at Mumbai airport.

MIAL’s proposal attempts to offset this change and mitigate the impact on passengers by simultaneously reducing airline landing and parking charges by about 35 per cent, in order to strike a balance between infrastructure enhancement and sustain world-class airport operations. The current Yield Per Passenger (YPP) at CSMIA stands at Rs 285.

The proposal submitted to AERA aims to revise the YPP to approximately Rs 332, representing an 18 per cent increase, in line with Consultation Paper issued by AERA on 10 March 2025. MIAL to Strengthen Mumbai’s Position as a Global Aviation Hub.

Over the next five years, the airport will invest Rs 10,000 crore in creation of airport infrastructure and recover a total revenue of Rs 7,600 crore from an expected 229 million passengers. The new tariff structure proposes to strategically shift the revenue mix, with an increase in UDF while reducing landing and parking charges by 35 percent.

This proposal aligns with the tariff structures of other major airports in India and will enhance revenue stability as well as improve the overall passenger experience, ensuring that CSMIA remains a competitive and attractive aviation hub for travellers.

MIAL has been committed to consistently improving passenger convenience, operational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of one of India’s landmark aviation hubs.

Key initiatives include the Domestic-to-Domestic Transfer Facility at T2, the new Taxiway Z to improves on-time performance and supports sustainable airport operations introduction of eGates to manage congestion at entry to the terminal, free inter-terminal coach transfers, and FASTag-enabled parking, among other passenger-centric advancements.