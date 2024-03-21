MeraDoc, MakeMyTrip unveil partnership to offer real-time medical services across India

New Delhi: HealthTech start-up and India’s fastest-growing online medical services company Meradoc has entered into a strategic partnership with travel space innovator and pioneer MakeMyTrip to offer a bouquet of healthcare services on the go for the latter’s subscribers countrywide. With this alliance, Meradoc’s digital-health platform and its services will now become available 24x7 on a real-time basis to MakeMyTrip customers across India.



The ground-breaking partnership will provide MakeMyTrip customers round-the-clock instant access to Meradoc’s panel of qualified doctors through video and audio consultations. Additionally, pathology services, personalized follow-ups and updates, as also delivery of medicines prescribed by the doctors, will be available to MakeMyTrip customers at their doorstep within two hours, whether they are at home or travelling anywhere in the country on business or for personal reasons.

“We have a proven network in place, with our empaneled doctors now conducting over 8,000 consultations daily, thereby having totaled over 4 million consultations nationwide since our launch,” Mr Sudhir Mathur, Founder & CEO of Meradoc, said. “I am delighted to announce that our personalized services have now gone live on the MakeMyTrip platform for all domestic travelers. With this alliance, our integrated packages of both primary and essential health services will be available to customers, providing them with a unique and hassle-free travel experience, while Meradoc’s footprint will be further widened,” he added.

MeraDoc’s comprehensive digi-health platform has a ‘Family Physician’ at its core, acting as the family’s ‘Gatekeepers’ to the healthcare ecosystem. It recruits full-time experienced General Physicians (GPs), including retired army doctors, to ensure quality and consistency of clinical advice. Besides working with e-pharmacies and renowned diagnostic chains, MeraDoc has in place partnerships with over 200,000 stand-alone chemists, 35,000 diagnostic labs and 100,000 hospitals to ensure service at the earliest, available to the last mile pan-India.

ABOUT MERADOC

A 24x7 holistic, tech-enabled healthcare delivery platform with Family Physicians as ‘gatekeepers’ of the entire healthcare ecosystem. We take pride in being India’s first healthcare platform that lets you include and upload your unique family health history for our in-house doctors to guide you and your generations about potential health risks and how you can avoid them. This also results in a more accurate diagnosis and higher patient satisfaction. MeraDoc is the Integrated Package of Essential Health Services and Products Needed to Prevent Disease, Promote Health, and Manage Illness. We are a team of committed and passionate folks working tirelessly to shape the future of digital healthcare delivery for a billion Indians. Join the Meradoc revolution…