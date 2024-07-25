Meradoc Healthtech CEO hails end of angel tax as boost for startups

New Delhi: Industry experts on Wednesday hailed the Budget announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said it lays the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’, or developed nation, by 2047 with a focus on sustained efforts across nine key development priorities.

Sudhir Mathur, founder & CEO, Meradoc Healthtech, said the Budget proposals hold the potential to further invigorate the Indian business environment.

“The move to abolish angel tax for all investor classes is welcome, a strong step to build a robust ecosystem... with the abolishment of the angel tax, we are confident of increased investments again in Indian business innovation and startups in areas such as healthcare, mental well-being and education,” Mathur added.