MeraDoc, BLS E-Services join hands to transform affordable healthcare in India

New Delhi: MeraDoc Healthtech Pvt Ltd has announced a ground-breaking partnership with BLS E-Services Ltd to transform the affordable healthcare landscape in India.

By leveraging BLS E-Services’ extensive distribution network and MeraDoc’s cutting-edge healthcare solutions, the alliance aims to bring high-quality healthcare to millions of underserved individuals across the length and breadth of

the country.

BLS E-Services has an impressive distribution network across 550 districts (out of a total of 788) in India, reaching urban centers and remote villages.

With over 100,000 touchpoints across India, it conducts 500,000 transactions a day and has established itself as a leader in providing essential services to the masses.

MeraDoc is India’s first integrated health management solution, leveraging technology to simplify healthcare delivery with a family physician and General Practitioner-first approach and has conducted over 5 million consultations in the past three years, specializing in providing comprehensive family healthcare, focusing on chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiac issues, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, among others.

Through this partnership, MeraDoc’s comprehensive suite of healthcare services will be made available on BLS E-Services’ deeply-penetrated distribution network. Further, customers will benefit from MeraDoc’s partnerships with leading diagnostic providers like Dr Lal Path Labs, Agilus, Aarthi Scans & Labs, Orange and others, as well as access to over 30,000 individual labs, almost all e-pharmacy chains across the country, and more than 150,000 standalone retail chemists.