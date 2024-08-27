MeraDoc and BLS E-Services forge strategic partnership to revolutionize healthcare across India

New Delhi: MeraDoc Healthtech Pvt Ltd has announced a ground-breaking partnership with BLS E-Services Ltd to transform the affordable healthcare landscape in India. By leveraging BLS E-Services’ extensive distribution network and MeraDoc’s cutting-edge healthcare solutions, the alliance aims to bring high-quality healthcare to millions of underserved individuals across the length and breadth of the nation.

BLS E-Services has an impressive distribution network across 550 districts (out of a total of 788) in India, reaching urban centers and remote villages. With over 100,000 touchpoints across India, it conducts 500,000 transactions a day and has established itself as a leader in providing essential services to the masses.

MeraDoc is India’s first integrated health management solution, leveraging technology to simplify healthcare delivery with a family physician and General Practitioner-first approach and has conducted over 5 million consultations in the past three years, specializing in providing comprehensive family healthcare, focusing on chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiac issues, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, among others.

Through this partnership, MeraDoc’s comprehensive suite of healthcare services will be made available on BLS E-Services’ deeply-penetrated distribution network. Further, customers will benefit from MeraDoc’s partnerships with leading diagnostic providers like Dr Lal Path Labs, Agilus, Aarthi Scans & Labs, Orange and others, as well as access to over 30,000 individual labs, almost all e-pharmacy chains across the country, and more than 150,000 standalone retail chemists.

Mr Eshaan Singh, Co-Founder of MeraDoc, expressed his delight over the alliance: “BLS E-Services has revolutionized financial inclusion in India. Now, combined with MeraDoc's healthcare expertise, we’re set to transform health inclusion. This partnership will provide 2/3rds of India access to high-quality and empathetic 24/7 clinical care, discounted diagnostics and affordable medicines, including generics. The partnership is also extremely valuable to our existing healthcare ecosystem of providers, created over the last two years, such as pharmacies, diagnostic partners, etc., and to potential partners by allowing them to offer their services in newer geographies.”

The strategic alliance aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ by enhancing primary healthcare and extending services to the most underserved segments of society. India faces a severe shortage of healthcare professionals, with only one doctor per 1,500 people on average, even significantly fewer in rural areas. The partnership aims to bridge this gap and make healthcare accessible and equitable.

The goals of the partnership are multifaceted – it seeks to provide quality healthcare access, ensuring that high-quality medical services are within reach for all, especially in remote and underserved areas. By providing improved healthcare outcomes, the partnership aims to enhance the quality of life for underserved communities, ensuring that they receive the care they need without the burden of travelling long distances.

The long-term vision is to establish sustainable healthcare solutions that can be replicated across India’s vast regions, creating a model of healthcare that is both effective and resilient. Further, by taking healthcare closer to those in need, the partnership will reduce disparities and foster equity in health services.

Strengthening local healthcare systems is a priority, to ensure that communities are optimally equipped to handle healthcare needs independently. Furthermore, healthier populations contribute significantly to economic growth, underlining the economic benefits of improved healthcare access. This alliance stands for the stated commitment of both partners to community health, recognizing that robust local healthcare systems are the backbone of a thriving society.

Elaborating on the alliance, Prashant Tiwari, CTO of MeraDoc, said, “This strengthens our commitment to providing anytime, anywhere primary care, and will help pioneer a new era in healthcare, where technology and empathy converge. By integrating family medical histories, individual patient records and symptom analyses, we are empowering doctors with clinical insights. Our ‘Multi-User Consultation’ feature redefines connectivity, enabling families, regardless of their location, to consult with doctors simultaneously.”

The scope and scale of the partnership herald a new phase in healthcare delivery, showcasing an innovative model that combines vast reach with comprehensive care. As the collaboration unfolds, it is set to demonstrate the power of strategic alliances in driving meaningful change and setting new benchmarks in healthcare. The potential impact is enormous, with the capacity to touch lives across the length and breadth of India, bringing hope and healing to countless individuals and their families.

Meradoc has been advancing the Indian Government’s digital health mission with ABHA integration, which is revolutionizing healthcare access by allowing seamless, cross-directional health data exchange and universal healthcare accessibility. Additionally, MeraDoc’s ‘Neutral Aggregator’ model empowers users with choice and control, democratizing healthcare to an unprecedented level. This strong commitment to ubiquitous, high-quality healthcare will transform the healthcare landscape, making primary medical care accessible to every individual across the country.