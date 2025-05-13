Mementos by ITC Hotels expands in West Bengal

New Delhi: ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) is set to expand its presence in West Bengal with the signing of a management agreement for ‘Mementos by ITC Hotels Siliguri’.

With this new luxury project, the portfolio of ITCHL in West Bengal now stands at 6 operating hotels and another 6 in various stages of development. Once open, all of these will collectively provide over 1540 keys across various brands at 12 locations in West Bengal.

In a short period of time, Brand Mementos has created a strong niche for itself. Both ‘Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur’ and ‘Mementos by ITC Hotels Jaipur’ have established themselves as destination driven experiential resorts that focus on bespoke service offerings blended with unique luxury weddings venues in the two historical cities of Rajasthan.

Complimenting the existing portfolio, will be Mementos by ITC Hotels in Narendra Nagar, Rishikesh under development in Uttarakhand. Mementos by ITC Hotels Siliguri will be the fourth address for the brand and will also be the first luxury resort of ITCHL in eastern India. Set within the 700-acre Dagapur Tea Estate in Siliguri, the luxury resort facilities will be spread across 22 acres and is expected to open for guests in 2029.

Mementos by ITC Hotels Siliguri will feature 180 guest rooms, the signature Kaya Kalp Spa and choice of dedicated banquet spaces, be it for meetings, exhibitions, conventions, celebrations or large weddings.

Anil Chadha, MD, ITC Hotels said, “The signing marks Mementos by ITC Hotels foray into Eastern India. Domestic tourism has been on the rise with travellers wanting to experience destinations that offer unique immersive stays. This project will be a defining moment for hospitality, especially in the wedding segment for the eastern region.”

Basant Berlia, Group Managing Director, LR Berlia Group said, “We are excited to have signed Mementos by ITC Hotels Siliguri with ITC Hotels Limited. It is a matter of pride for us to develop this luxury resort in West Bengal. We are confident that this development will play a pivotal role in elevating the region’s tourism and hospitality landscape.”

Located 15 km from the Bagdogra International Airport, Mementos by ITC Hotels Siliguri will have excellent connectivity from nearby cities of Darjeeling, Gangtok and

Guwahati. The expansive resort will offer well-appointed guestrooms, an all-day dining, specialty restaurant, a bar, a pool bar and an experiential tea

lounge.