MEIL’s ICOMM bags `500 crore contract from Ministry of Defence

New Delhi: In what comes as a decisive push to boost the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and incentivise the private sector to engage in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday inked a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited for the procurement of 1,035 of 5/7.5 Ton Radio Relay Communication equipment containers.

The value of the contract under Buy (Indian) Category is around Rs 500 crore.

The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current Financial Year 2023-24 itself.

The Radio Relay Containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army.

The containers will be utilized to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner.

The containers would be mounted on authorized specialist vehicles and moved as per operational

requirements.

ICOMM, a group company of Hyderabad-based engineering giant Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), would produce the containers with all equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous

manufacturers.

This will give further boost to the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and stimulate the private sector to actively engage in realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

The development of such state-of-the-art equipment will also help in boosting exports to friendly countries.