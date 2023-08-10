Medanta, DLF to develop 400 bed hospital in Delhi

Gurugram: Global Health Ltd (Medanta), India’s leading private multi-specialty tertiary care provider and DLF Group (DLF), India’s leading real estate developer have entered into an understanding for forming a company to launch a 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital to provide the highest quality of healthcare in the heart of Delhi in Greater Kailash -I.

Both Medanta and DLF will own 50-50 equity in the new company. DLF will be a strategic investor and Medanta will have operational control.

The super speciality hospital is slated to provide cutting-edge medical and surgical interventions in over 20 super specialties, including Cardiac sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Kidney, Liver, Lung and Heart Transplants, Gastroenterology and Chest Surgery.

The facility will also have a Comprehensive Cancer Care unit, offering end-to-end oncology treatments under one roof.

This new facility will strengthen Medanta’s presence in the National Capital Region of Delhi. Medanta will operate its Gurugram, Noida and Delhi facilities in a seamless manner linking its existing 1,391 bed flagship hospital in Gurugram and its upcoming Noida facility (550 beds) to the new hospital in South Delhi.